One-way traffic going smoothly for Founders Hall, rec center

The alternating one-way traffic in front of Parks and Recreation and Founders Hall doesn’t seem to be creating much of a problem for patrons of the facilities.

Founders Hall has received a few complaints about the delays.

“The delays have caused a few people to run late for classes, but most seem to be accommodating by leaving a little more travel time,” Founders Hall Communications Director Laurie Christiansen told The Press. “The construction project has been well-publicized, and will hopefully be short term.”

Parks and Recreation Marketing Director Kathy Fassman said things have gone “better than we expected.”

“Things are surprisingly fine,” she said.

“They been doing a good job keeping the traffic moving,” Fassman said. “No major complaints from our members.”

The state is repairing a bridge on Route 35 (Danbury Road) requiring periods of alternating one-way traffic from 9 to 3 on weekdays.

The Press has been sending out regular Facebook and Twitter posts to alert followers of impending delays.

Go to Twitter.com/RidgefieldPress or Facebook.com/RidgefieldPress to follow.