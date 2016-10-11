The Ridgefield Press

One-way traffic going smoothly for Founders Hall, rec center

By Steve Coulter on October 11, 2016 in Business, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Traffic backing up on Route 35 on Monday, Oct. 3. According to the site manager the project's construction will require alternating one-way traffic through Wednesday, Oct. 12. — Mack Reid photo

Traffic backing up on Route 35 on Monday, Oct. 3. According to the site manager the project’s construction will require alternating one-way traffic through Wednesday, Oct. 12. — Mack Reid photo

The alternating one-way traffic in front of Parks and Recreation and Founders Hall doesn’t seem to be creating much of a problem for patrons of the facilities.

Founders Hall has received a few complaints about the delays.

“The delays have caused a few people to run late for classes, but most seem to be accommodating by leaving a little more travel time,” Founders Hall Communications Director Laurie Christiansen told The Press. “The construction project has been well-publicized, and will hopefully be short term.”

Parks and Recreation Marketing Director Kathy Fassman said things have gone “better than we expected.”

“Things are surprisingly fine,” she said.

“They been doing a good job keeping the traffic moving,” Fassman said. “No major complaints from our members.”

The state is repairing a bridge on Route 35 (Danbury Road) requiring periods of alternating one-way traffic from 9 to 3 on weekdays.

The Press has been sending out regular Facebook and Twitter posts to alert followers of impending delays.

Go to Twitter.com/RidgefieldPress or Facebook.com/RidgefieldPress to follow.

 

Related posts:

  1. Delays continue for Route 35 bridge project
  2. Patrick donates book proceeds to Playhouse’s Playhouse Arts for Everyone program
  3. Fall In Love With Ridgefield unveils schedule for next weekend
  4. Rotary Club of Ridgefield gives $2,500 grant to Ann’s Place

Tags: , ,

Previous Post BBB: If you suspect someone is watching you drive — you may be right Next Post Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation to hosts first book drive Saturday
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress