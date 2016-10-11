Hands on History: Keeler Tavern shows power of simple machines

A pulley, a wheel and axle, a wedge, an inclined plane, a screw and a lever — what kind of role did simple machines play in Ridgefield’s agricultural history?
A pretty substantial one, it turns out.
That’s what students are learning this month when they visit the Keeler Tavern Museum, which has a two-room display featuring old farming tools inside its carriage barn that takes young minds through the various farming stages — from soil preparation to planting to cultivation to harvesting to processing.
“Clearly, there’s been some advancement in technology since the middle of 19th Century when a lot of these tools were used,” said Catherine Prescott, who curated the Hands on History exhibition after fixing and cleaning the tools that were previously stored in the barn’s attic.
“But these simple machines really made it possible for the townspeople to live off the land.”
Visitors are encouraged to touch and handle the tools — hence the program’s title.
“They get to imagine what it would be like to plow the field or toss grass seed everywhere,” said Hildi Grob, the museum’s executive director. “And I think they walk with a feeling of what it must have been like to be totally self-reliant, because that’s how society was back then.
“They really had to harness the power of simple machines to reduce time spent laboring in the fields and increase both productivity and efficiency.”
Tools include an automatic hand-held corn planter, a harvesting sickle, a tobacco grinder, a fodder cutter, and an oat cleaner.
“It stuck one corn seed in the ground at a time,” Prescott said as she held the corn planter last week inside the barn.
“Automatic meant something very different back then,” Grob said.
In the next room, Prescott demonstrated the fodder cutter that was used to produce feed for livestock.
“It takes a lot of force to crank these wheels and make these machines work,” she said.
“There’s nothing digital here,” she said. “It’s all about the mechanical process.”
Expansion plans
The monthlong program has had one family talk already with two more scheduled — one on Sunday, Oct. 16, that focuses on beekeeping and another on Sunday, Oct. 23, that discusses apple orchards. Both talks run from 1 to 4.
For members of the public who want to take a peek, the exhibition is free and open Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 until Sunday, Oct. 23.
Call 203-438-5485 to schedule a guided tour Monday through Friday until Oct. 21.
The museum is looking to expand the pilot program to cover other areas of town history.
“We can do a lot of different exhibits with the hands-on theme,” Prescott said. “We have tools that were used in the textile industry; we could have a future exhibit that highlights the tools used for woodworking.”
For now, though, the museum is happy to have a topic that covers so much ground.
“We’re a history museum, but this exhibit really focuses on the science behind farming and the math that was involved in growing crops,” Grob said.
“Science is everywhere, and history is, too,” she said. “Each subject is intertwined with one another.”