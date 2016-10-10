Ridgefield, Central battle to 2-2 tie in boys soccer

Following more than 60 scoreless minutes, Ridgefield and Bridgeport Central found the back of the net with regularity in Monday afternoon’s boys soccer game.

Neither team, however, could locate a victory.

With each side scoring twice in the final 18 minutes, Ridgefield and Central played to a 2-2 tie at Kennedy Stadium in Bridgeport.

The Tigers are now 3-5-3 this season, while Central is 3-7-1.

“The result is probably fair,” said Ridgefield head coach Phil Bergen after the game. “We both had chances to score a few more goals.”

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead just after the midpoint of the second half. Alex Lust sent a cross from the left side and Alex Glass was able to tap the ball into the right corner of the Central net.

“It was Alex Glass’s first game back after missing two weeks with a knee injury and he scored a goal,” said Bergen. “It’s great to have him return because he is very intuitive to the game.”

The lead was short-lived, as Central got the equalizer less than 20 seconds later. The Hilltoppers then went ahead, 2-1, when they converted a penalty kick after Ridgefield was called for a foul in its box.

But the Tigers soon had a response. Sebastian Gasparo dribbled down the right side, cut into the Central box and was fouled. Lust drove him the penalty kick to tie the score at 2-2.

It stayed that way, although Ridgefield came close to getting a late-game winning goal. Lust hit the post with five minutes left, and the Tigers were unable to convert on three shots in the final 10 seconds.

“Over the last 20 minutes, everyone played well for us,” said Bergen. “If we could play like that every game for a full 80 minutes we could beat anyone.”

Notes: In addition to Lust and Glass, junior midfielder Will Coffin also drew praise from Bergen.

Ridgefield goalie John Buczek finished with four saves.

The Tigers were again without senior midfielder Edwin Hassenstein, who continues to be bothered by an injury that has limited his playing time this season.