Catherine McCormack, mother or resident

Catherine (Shugrue) McCormack, 83, of Watertown, Conn., wife of Raymond H. McCormack, Sr.. and mother of Cathleen P. Sulli of Ridgefield, died on Friday, Oct. 7, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 520 Ridgebury Rd., Ridgefield.

Interment will take place in Connecticut Veterans Cemetery in Middletown at the direction of the family. Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, is in charge of arrangements.