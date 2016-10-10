Weekend bus service on Danbury branch line

MTA Metro-North Railroad will provide substitute busing on the Danbury branch line this weekend, Oct. 15-16. The service will begin with the first train on Saturday through the last train on Sunday. This is the second weekend in a row Metro-North is switching to bus service.

Southbound buses will operate approximately 15 minutes earlier than scheduled trains. At South Norwalk, customers will connect with continuing train service to Grand Central Terminal.

Northbound buses are scheduled to meet arriving trains at the South Norwalk station and will make all station stops to Danbury. Buses will depart at regularly scheduled train times.

Implementing the bus service will allow Metro-North to make improvements that include grade crossing work on Perry Avenue in Norwalk, brush cutting and track maintenance.

Customers may view weekend bus scheduled departure times at this link: http://web.mta.info/mnr/pdf/Danbury_Busing_Layout_2.pdf

For information about other Metro-North train schedules, visit http://web.mta.info/mnr/html/planning/schedules/schedules.htm or download the free Metro-North Train Time App for train times. The app is available via the Apple Store for iOS devices or Google Play Store for Android along with MTA eTix™ — Metro-North Railroad’s mobile ticketing app which allows customers to buy tickets on their mobile device.