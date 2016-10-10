Ridgefield rowers help CBC win medals at regatta

Three Ridgefield residents were among the rowers who helped the Norwalk-based Connecticut Boat Club (CBC) win medals at the recent Head of the Riverfront Regatta in Hartford.

A total of 64 clubs and schools sent crews to the Head of the Riverfront, a US Rowing-registered regatta for high school, collegiate, and masters rowers that took place Oct. 2 on the Connecticut River.

Ridgefielders Kaitlyn Kynast and Grace Collins were members of the CBC women’s varsity 8 and varsity 4 boats that earned bronze medal.

Another Ridgefield resident, Paige Purcel, was part of the CBC boat that won the gold medal in the girls junior novice 8 division.

“It is awesome; we medaled in every event we entered,” said CBC head coach Liz Trond. “We are off to a great start this fall rowing season.”

Complete results for CBC boats follow:

Varsity 8 (bronze): Sophie Perez of Greenwich (coxswain), Kaitlyn Kynast of Ridgefield, Julia Abbruzzese of Darien, Julia Cornacchia of Darien, Olivia Luther of Fairfield, Casey Batson of Darien, Grace Collins of Ridgefield, Kat Kern of Greenwich, Lauren Squitieri of Wilton.

Junior Varsity 8 (gold): Cece Challe of New Canaan (coxswain), Ella Petreski of Pound Ridge (N.Y.), Lily O’Sullivan of Purchase (N.Y.), Rachel Dalton of Branford, Catherine Garrett of Darien, Clara Geffs of Riverside, Jenna Macrae of New Canaan, Heidi Jacobson of Greenwich, Lelah Conway of Wilton.

Varsity 4 (bronze): Sophie Perez of Greenwich (coxswain), Kaitlyn Kynast of Ridgefield, Grace Collins of Ridgefield, Julia Cornacchia of Darien, Lauren Squitieri of Wilton.

Junior Varsity 4 (gold): Mabel Oxford of Darien (coxswain), Ella Petreski of Pound Ridge (N.Y.), Lily O’Sullivan of Purchase (N.Y.), Rachel Dalton of Branford, Catherine Garrett of Darien.

Junior Novice 8 (gold): Colleen Visnic (coxswain) of Branford, Paige Pucel of Ridgefield, Emma Peelle of Rowayton, Heidi Jacobson of Greenwich, Jenna Macrae of New Canaan, Emily Richards of Darien, Flynn Woodring of Darien, Gigi Skolds of Darien, Eleanor Imrie of Wilton.