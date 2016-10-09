The Ridgefield Press

RHS roundup: Field hockey wins; runners 11th at Manhattan Invitational

By Tim Murphy on October 9, 2016 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

Miles apart, two Ridgefield High girls teams competed in different states on Saturday.

In New Fairfield, Katie Pieterse scored a goal and assisted on two others as the RHS field hockey team defeated the host Rebels, 3-0.

Following a scoreless first half, the Tigers scored all three of their goals in the final 22 minutes to blank New Fairfield and raise their record to 4-7. It was the second victory in three games for Ridgefield (4-7 overall), which also beat St. Joseph by the same 3-0 score earlier last week.

Pieterse opened the scoring with a goal assisted by Julia Wilson. Cate Irving and Kiili Quick then added goals on tip-ins off assists from Pieterse.

At Van Cortlandt Park in The Bronx, N.Y., the Ridgefield High girls cross country team finished 11th among a competitive field in the Eastern States division of the Manhattan Invitational.

The Tigers had 271 points, 13 more than 10th-place Walter Johnson (Md.) High School and eight fewer than 12th-place West Genesee (N.Y.) High School.

Fayetteville-Manlius (N.Y.) was first in the 20-team field with 41 points, more than 100 points better than North Rockland (N.Y.), which was second with 155 points. Fayetteville-Manlius’s five scoring runners were all between fifth and 12th overall.

Rachel Maue led Ridgefield by finishing 42nd overall individually in a time of 15 minutes, 52.5 seconds for the 4,000-meter course.

Freshman Tess Pisanelli was second for the Tigers, as she placed 46th overall in 15:56.3.

Gabriella Viggiano (56th, 16:05.9), Ava Kelley (58th, 16:06.9), and Haley Greene (69th, 16:16.3) also contributed to Ridgefield’s team score.

Katelyn Tuohy, a freshman from North Rockland, finished first overall in a time of 14:12.4.

Lexi Pass (shown during a recent game) and the RHS field hockey team beat New Fairfield, 3-0. - Scott Mullin photo

Lexi Pass (shown during a recent game) and the RHS field hockey team beat New Fairfield, 3-0. – Scott Mullin photo

 

 

