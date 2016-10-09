Marie Call, former Ridgefielder

Holden, Mass. — Marie “Helene” (Cote) Call, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at the Christopher House in Worcester on Friday, October 7, 2016. She was 87. Born in Hartford and Raised in Glastonbury, Helene was the daughter of Albert and Marguerite (Beaudet) Cote and lived 50 years in Ridgefield before moving to Holden to reside with her daughter, three years ago.

Helene graduated from Glastonbury High School in 1946 and briefly worked as a secretary for Travelers Insurance Co. and Mobil Oil Co., both in Hartford. On August 25, 1951, Helene married her high school sweetheart, Glenn Call, at Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church in Glastonbury. They later moved to Ridgefield where they raised their five children.

She was a member of Saint Mary Roman Catholic Church in Ridgefield and was a longtime volunteer at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop. Throughout the years, Helene enjoyed playing golf, bowling with her friends and traveling with her husband. She will be remembered for her kind and gentle nature and her sense of humor. She fought a 15 year battle with Parkinson’s Disease with strength and courage.

She leaves her beloved husband of 65 years, Glenn F. Call; two daughters, Maureen Dauphinais and her husband, Francis of Holden MA and Priscilla F. Essert and her husband, William of Sonoma, California; two sons, Patrick T. Call of Phoenix, Arizona and Timothy P. Call of Orleans, MA; two sisters, Marie “Yvette” Libera of Maine and Marie “Theresa” Jacobson of Connecticut; four grandchildren, Katrina, Nathan, Miles and Byron; nephews and nieces. Besides her parents she is predeceased by a son, Brian F. Call and two brothers, Raymond and Donald Cote.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Helene’s family from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, October 12, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, October 13, at Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church 2577 Main St., Glastonbury. Interment will follow at Saint Augustine Cemetery, Hopewell Road in South Glastonbury. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com