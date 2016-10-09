Car fire slowed traffic on Route 35 Saturday

The Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department has confirmed that a truck fire is what created traffic to back up on Danbury Road Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Press previously reported that the town’s fire marshal had to return to town from Hartford to investigate the blaze, but an image posted on Twitter yesterday confirmed that the fire was from a truck — not a home.

The fire occurred around 500 Danbury Road, north of Old Pierce Road. The site is a half mile south of the intersection of Routes 35 and 7. Traffic built up for around 45 minutes until firefighters declared the scene under control around 12:30 p.m.

The fire marshal had to be summoned from Hartford, and did not arrive until 1:45 p.m.

Police told The Press that the fire happened out before noon and that nobody was injured.

According to the post on Twitter, the department had a car on the scene, two engines, a tanker and a rescue truck.