The Ridgefield Press

Car fire slowed traffic on Route 35 Saturday

By Steve Coulter on October 9, 2016 in Community, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

curbalexgaabtkc

The scene of yesterday’s blaze on Danbury Road.

The Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department has confirmed that a truck fire is what created traffic to back up on Danbury Road Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Press previously reported that the town’s fire marshal had to return to town from Hartford to investigate the blaze, but an image posted on Twitter yesterday confirmed that the fire was from a truck — not a home.

The fire occurred around 500 Danbury Road, north of Old Pierce Road. The site is a half mile south of the intersection of Routes 35 and 7. Traffic built up for around 45 minutes until firefighters declared the scene under control around 12:30 p.m.

The fire marshal had to be summoned from Hartford, and did not arrive until 1:45 p.m.
Police told The Press that the fire happened out before noon and that nobody was injured.

According to the post on Twitter, the department had a car on the scene, two engines, a tanker and a rescue truck.

 

Related posts:

  1. All eyes were on the guide puppies at firehouse training session
  2. Fire department hires five; switches to eight-man structure
  3. Helicopters overhead: Eversource to conduct aerial vegetation patrols
  4. Police log: Accident at Ridgefield Crossings; burglary for a longboard

Tags:

Previous Post 5K trail race
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress