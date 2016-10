A general alarm fire somewhere on Danbury Road caused traffic to back up before noon Saturday, Oct. 8 .

The Ridgefield Fire Department arrived at the scene and situation was declared under control around 12:30 p.m.

The fire marshal had to be summoned from Hartford, and did not arrive until 1:45 p.m.

Traffic built up for around 45 minutes.

It is not clear if the building was a business or a residence.