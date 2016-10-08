Youth football: Three wins for Ridgefield teams

The following games were recently played by Ridgefield Youth Football teams.
3rd Grade
Ridgefield 13, New Canaan 0
Ridgefield gained its third win last Sunday with a victory over New Canaan.
With exceptional blocking by left end Johnny Carozza, Chris Colsey was able to run 48 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Henry Neligan had a bootleg run for the extra point, giving Ridgefield an early 8-0 lead.
With two minutes left in the second quarter, New Canaan came marching down the field and into Ridgefield territory. But on fourth and goal, New Canaan committed a false-start penalty, moving them back to the six-yard line. New Canaan ran a sweep right but was stopped dead in its tracks by safety Leo Moore on the one-yard line to end the half.
The third quarter was dominated by Ridgefield, with offensive lineman Liam Joyce, Jacob Krasner, Daniel Peterson, Ryan Crooker, and Logan Hale creating perfect holes for quarterback Jack Thompson and running back Matthew Kinsbourne. A great trap block by Dylan Crooker allowed Colsey to run 25 yards for another Ridgefield touchdown.
Ridgefield’s defense then applied the pressure, as safety Tyler Cousins and middle linebacker Santino Barella made some big tackles. Late in the third quarter New Canaan had a touchdown called back due to a holding call forced by relentless pressure from Ridgefield’s Michael Salimebenes.
Desperate to put points on the board in the fourth quarter, New Canaan attempted three pass plays that were broken up by safeties Hunter Romeo and Grady McGarry.
6th grade
Ridgefield 16, Darien Blue 0
After an inauspicious start — two fumbles on its first two possessions and a 40-yard Darien touchdown run fortunately called back on a holding penalty — the Tigers unleashed their claws for a solid win.
In the second quarter, quarterback Justin Keller marched the Tigers down the field with runs of 25, 15 and 8 yards, only to be stopped on fourth down at the Darien five-yard line. Undeterred, the Tigers picked up points via a safety as Robbie Hinkle tackled a Darien runner in the end zone for a 2-0 lead at halftime.
The second half started strong for the Tigers, as Joel Strand led an aggressive Ridgefield defense with a sack for a 12-yard loss, forcing Darien to punt. On the next possession, Keller — sprung by great blocks by TJ Peterson, Joe Strand, Tanner Langis and Matt Neligan — took the ball to the house for a 42-yard touchdown gallop. The extra point was booted through the uprights by Liam Foley for a 9-0 lead.
Soon after, Darien fumbled on its own 17-yard line and the ball was recovered by Ridgefield’s Jordan Varian. A Keller pass to Neligan out of the backfield brought the ball to the Darien two-yard line. Keller then dove over the center for his second touchdown of the day and, with the extra point boot by Foley, a 16-0 lead.
With strong punts by Steven Parrett, and suffocating defense/tackling by Joel Strand, Kruz Meier, Langis, Foley and Matthew Ciminiello, the Tigers allowed little yardage the rest of the game. An interception late in the fourth quarter by Hinkle secured the victory.
8th Grade
Ridgefield 30, Darien White 13
Ridgefield maintained its momentum Saturday night with another solid victory under the lights at Tiger Hollow, improving its record to 4-1.
The Tigers started the night with a strong defensive stand anchored by linemen John Cropsey, Luke Lescinskas and Fred Whipple. With continued pressure, and a key tackle by Nick Agliardo, the Blue Wave was forced to punt.
Ridgefield’s offense took over and quickly went to work. Behind the protection and strength of linemen TJ Dent, Jackson Trotter, Liam Keppler, Gianni Coraci, and Will Daugherty, quarterback Declan McNamara connected with receiver Luke Barrientos for a 52-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring and a 6-0 Ridgefield lead.
With Darien taking over on offense, Ridgefield’s defensive linemen, led by Logan Lachemann, Zach Ralsky and Mike Tullis, continued to pressure and frustrate the Blue Wave. Darien was further kept at bay on big tackles from linebackers Chris Colucci, Aaron Haynos and Brett D’Alexander, before safety Connor Hall ended the drive with a perfectly timed interception.
Again, Ridgefield’s offense wasted little time. McNamara hit receiver Owen Gaydos for one of his three receptions of the night, quickly followed by a 13-yard run by Jack Englert. On the next play, McNamara found Mark Garavel wide open and launched a 61-yard touchdown pass, putting the Tigers up 14-0 after the extra point.
Darien would not be denied, however, and immediately answered with its own 66-yard pass completion, stopped just shy of the end zone by a hustling Connor Hall. Ridgefield’s goal-line defense fought hard, but Darien was ultimately able to pound its way into the end zone, tightening the score at 14-7.
The Ridgefield response was immediate, though, with receiver Chris Lang grabbing a touchdown pass to give the Tigers a commanding 22-8 lead as the first half came to a close.
During the second half, Ridgefield continued to drive the ball, as Englert ripped off runs of 19 and 23 yards behind great downfield blocking by Teddy Hunter. Darien’s solid defense, however, was able to force turnovers on downs throughout the half.
Despite key defensive tackles, and an interception by Nick Agliardo, the Blue Wave capitalized on their next offensive series with an 18-yard rushing touchdown, bringing the score to 22-13.
The Tigers remained in control, however, and ended the scoring on Garavel’s 29-yard rushing touchdown and the extra point. With little time remaining, Lang picked off the last Darien pass attempt for Ridgefield’s third interception of the game.