Fall In Love With Ridgefield unveils schedule for next weekend

Fall in Love With Ridgefield returns to the village — and the surrounding community — next weekend, beginning with a haunted hay ride in Ballard Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

The kick-off event is sponsored by Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, Ridgefield Lions Club and the Boys and Girls Club.

Also Friday night, The Yardbirds will play at The Ridgefield Playhouse at 8 p.m.

The next day — Saturday, Oct. 15 — the festivities will continue and run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those activities include:

Window painting morning on Main Street (sponsored by Parks and Recreation)

on Main Street Pumpkin painting from noon to 2 p.m. on the green by Prime Burger

noon to Face painting by Donatell from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the green by Prime Burger

Balloon artists from 11-3 p.m. around town

from RHS Jazz Band from 2-4 p.m. in front of Town Hall

from Scarecrow contest, taking place all day downtown, sponsored by Keeler Tavern

Chili contest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keller Williams

from Flu shots, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at RVNA (no appointment needed)

Les Julian music 11-11:45 at the library (for kids 7 and under)

Children’s book sale 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. lower level of the library

Jewelry-making workshop put on by Sphere (free)

put on by Family printmaking workshop at the Aldrich Museum — 10 a.m. noon for kids ages 2-5; 1-3 p.m. for kids ages 6-10

There will also be a museum tour of the Aldrich at 11 a.m.

International physique league presents its second annual pro-am at The Ridgefield Playhouse at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, RENT’s Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp will take the stage at the The Ridgefield Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

All weekend there will be store and restaurant specials.