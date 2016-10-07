Fall In Love With Ridgefield unveils schedule for next weekend

Fall in Love With Ridgefield returns to the village — and the surrounding community — next weekend, beginning with a haunted hay ride in Ballard Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
The kick-off event is sponsored by Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, Ridgefield Lions Club and the Boys and Girls Club.
Also Friday night, The Yardbirds will play at The Ridgefield Playhouse at 8 p.m.
The next day — Saturday, Oct. 15 — the festivities will continue and run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those activities include:
- Window painting morning on Main Street (sponsored by Parks and Recreation)
- Pumpkin painting from noon to 2 p.m. on the green by Prime Burger
- Face painting by Donatell from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the green by Prime Burger
- Balloon artists from 11-3 p.m. around town
- RHS Jazz Band from 2-4 p.m. in front of Town Hall
- Scarecrow contest, taking place all day downtown, sponsored by Keeler Tavern
- Chili contest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keller Williams
- Flu shots, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at RVNA (no appointment needed)
- Les Julian music 11-11:45 at the library (for kids 7 and under)
- Children’s book sale 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. lower level of the library
- Jewelry-making workshop put on by Sphere (free)
- Family printmaking workshop at the Aldrich Museum — 10 a.m. noon for kids ages 2-5; 1-3 p.m. for kids ages 6-10
There will also be a museum tour of the Aldrich at 11 a.m.
International physique league presents its second annual pro-am at The Ridgefield Playhouse at 11 a.m.
On Sunday, Oct. 16, RENT’s Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp will take the stage at the The Ridgefield Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
All weekend there will be store and restaurant specials.