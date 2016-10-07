Patricia Kiernan, legal assistant

Patricia Helen Kiernan, Patty, as she was known by her friends and family, died unexpectedly at the age of 57, on Friday, September 16, 2016 at her home in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Patty grew up in Ridgefield and graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1977. She completed her schooling at Katharine Gibbs School in Andover, Mass. Patty spent her career in law where she became a valuable legal assistant until the time of her death, at the law firm of Harvin & Harvin, LLP in Stuart, Florida.

Patty had many loves, the most important being her children, Christopher and Samantha, both of whom she was immensely proud of.

Patty had an intense love for animals which showed through her devotion to her two rescue cats, Jake and Big Boy. Patty loved music, learned to play the guitar and was able to fulfill a lifelong dream to sing with her husband and friends at her local Moose Club, where she was a beloved member.

She had a gift for crafts of all varieties including knitting, crocheting, cross stitching and most recently jewelry making which she became extremely passionate about, at times selling her jewelry at local craft fairs.

Patty could light up a room with her presence. She was friendly and gracious to anyone she met, frequently making others comfortable with her conversation and her infectious laugh.

Patty is survived by her loving husband, John Kiernan; her beloved children, Christopher Read and his wife, Whitney, Samantha Canale, Kathleen Kiernan and Kevin Kiernan; siblings, Richard Valentino, William Valentino, Virginia Brown and Judith Reardon (Keith); nieces and nephews, Justin (Alena) Reardon, Leslie (Chris) Brown Wood, Mathew (Crystal) Brown, Caroline (Reid) Brown Dodson and Ryan Brown.

Patty is predeceased by her parents Leno and Helen M. Guerin Valentino; grandparents, Rudolph and Elvira Allagressa Valentino, John and Helen Schuessler Guerin.

A graveside service will occur Friday, October 14, 2016 at 1:00 P.M. in St Mary’s Cemetery in Ridgefield, Connecticut located on Copps Hill Road.

—by the family