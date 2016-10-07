Vendor law, reworked, to Oct. 19 hearing

Concerns that the proposed vendor ordinance conflicts with town zoning regulations have led to the rescheduling of both the hearing and town meeting on the matter.

The public hearing on the proposed changes has been adjourned to Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 in town hall. The town meeting has been rescheduled for Nov. 2.

Concerns about a conflict were raised by First Selectman Rudy Marconi at a brief public hearing Thursday evening, Oct. 6, in town hall. The selectmen then voted to reschedule both the hearing and town meeting.

Marconi said he’d had an hour and half discussion with Planning Director Joanne Meder about the proposed vendor law and its possible conflicts with already established zones and regulations.

“What we don’t want to do is create an ordinance that’s contrary to zoning,” Marconi said.

Marconi also addressed concerns that had come up on social media that the new vendor rules would outlaw roadside farm stands and home gardeners selling their produce in their yards.

“Someone misconstrued that, that we were going to forbid that,” Marconi said.

While the selectmen’s proposed revisions would eliminate language that specifically exempts such roadside sales of homegrown produce from the vending regulation, Marconi said such operations could continue as permitted under the town’s zoning rules.

“It’s covered by zoning,” he said of the farm stand exemption. “There’s no need for it to be in there.”

Other aspects of the proposed vending ordinance will be worked on before it goes back to public hearing on Oct. 19.

—Macklin Reid