Route 35 alternating one-way traffic scheduled Oct. 10-14

Traffic backing up on Route 35 on Monday, Oct. 3.

Traffic backing up on Route 35 on Monday, Oct. 3. 

The state’s Department of Transportation has informed The Ridgefield Press that there will be one-way alternating traffic at the Route 35 bridge construction site near the Fox Hill condominium complex next week.

An early report suggested that the traffic delays would be minor and not include alternating-one way traffic.

“They do plan on alternating traffic in the early part of the week,” said Ryan Wodjenski, a site manager with the state’s Department of Transportation.

Wodjenski advised drivers to “plan ahead and consider alternate routes to your destination.”

The work is expected to take place at the east side of Route 35 between the southerly Fox Hill condos entrance and the Recreation Center programs.

