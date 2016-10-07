The Ridgefield Press

Accident closes Route 7 near Starrs Plain Road

Significant traffic backups on Route 7, Route 35, George Washington Highway, and Bennett's Farm Road

By Steve Coulter on October 7, 2016 in Lead News, News, People, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

The Danbury Police Department has confirmed that Route 7 will be closed in both directions near Starrs Plain Road until at least 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

The cause of the road closure is an accident.

Several Ridgefield residents have posted on social media that there are heavy delays on the state highway, as well as local streets in northern Ridgefield.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

According to reports, the vehicle rolled over during the accident that occurred around 8:30 a.m. At least one person was transported to the hospital, the report said.

A Dabury police operator could not confirm the injury to The Press at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

The accident is believed to happened about a quarter mile north of Ridgefield line

Traffic is completely backed up from the Danbury Airport to the end of George Washington Highway.

Traffic is completely backed up from the Danbury Airport to the end of George Washington Highway.

Roads affected by the closure include George Washington Highway, Bennetts Farm Road, Route 7 and Route 35.

Check back into theridgefieldpress.com for updates on the crash.

Related posts:

  1. Route 7 closed for hour at mid-day
  2. Three-car crash on Route 7, no injuries
  3. Gun for heroin? Ridgefield teen busted in New York
  4. 23-year-old Ridgefield man dies in Oxford car crash

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Railroad Station rises again, an ornate tribute to lost era Next Post Route 35 alternating one-way traffic scheduled Oct. 10-14
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress