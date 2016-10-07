The Ridgefield Press

Black bear spotted on Ivy Hill Road last weekend (PHOTO)

A black bear was spotted on Ivy Hill Road Sunday, Oct. 2 — Nick Gaeta photo

Ridgefield residents Emma and Nick Gaeta shared this photo of a black bear in their backyard on Ivy Hill Road with The Ridgefield Press.

The photo was taken Sunday, Oct. 2.

“Just a heads up- we had a bear run through our yard,” Emma wrote on Facebook. “We live right by the rail trail on Ivy Hill Road. We notified the authorities. Please be careful!”

The bear was later reportedly seen on Whipstick Road.

The state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has noted that there has been a rapid increase in the bear population between the 1980s and early 2000s.

The trend is expected to continue, and, as the bear population expands, interactions between humans and bears will increase.

DEEP warns residents that see a bear to:

  • Observe it from a distance.
  • Advertise your presence by shouting and waving your arms or walk slowly away.
  • Never attempt to feed or attract bears.
  • Report bear sightings to the Wildlife Division, at 860-424-3011.

