Route 35 traffic scheduled Oct. 10-14

Construction activity for the bridge replacement on Route 35 is scheduled between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, to Friday, Oct. 14.

Ryan Wodjenski, a site manager with the state’s Department of Transportation, confirmed the traffic delays to The Press Friday, Oct. 7. He said there would not be alternating one-way traffic next week, but still advised drivers to “plan ahead and consider alternate routes to your destination.”

The work is expected to take place at the east side of Route 35 between the southerly Fox Hill condos entrance and the Recreation Center programs.

“Minor traffic impacts are expected throughout the day,” Wodjenski said.

“Construction equipment moving material form one side of the road to the other with a couple officers briefly stopping traffic to allow the movement of that equipment,” the site manager said. “It shouldn’t be too bad.”