The Ridgefield Press

Route 35 traffic scheduled Oct. 10-14

By Steve Coulter on October 7, 2016 in Business, Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Traffic backing up on Route 35 on Monday, Oct. 3. According to the site manager the project's construction should not require alternating one-way traffic next week.

Traffic backing up on Route 35 on Monday, Oct. 3. According to the site manager the project’s construction should not require alternating one-way traffic next week.

Construction activity for the bridge replacement on Route 35 is scheduled between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, to Friday, Oct. 14.

Ryan Wodjenski, a site manager with the state’s Department of Transportation, confirmed the traffic delays to The Press Friday, Oct. 7. He said there would not be alternating one-way traffic next week, but still advised drivers to “plan ahead and consider alternate routes to your destination.”

The work is expected to take place at the east side of Route 35 between the southerly Fox Hill condos entrance and the Recreation Center programs.

“Minor traffic impacts are expected throughout the day,” Wodjenski said.

“Construction equipment moving material form one side of the road to the other with a couple officers briefly stopping traffic to allow the movement of that equipment,” the site manager said. “It shouldn’t be too bad.”

Related posts:

  1. Delays continue for Route 35 bridge project
  2. Alternating one-way traffic to slow down Route 35 drivers next week
  3. No Route 35 bridge work next week, state says
  4. Alternating one-way traffic to slow down Route 35 drivers Monday

Tags: ,

Previous Post St. Stephen’s to host singer-songwriter Amy Speace Oct. 16 Next Post Reel Dad: 13th paints essential picture of race in America
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress