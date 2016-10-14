Steve Vai celebrates 25th anniversary of ‘Passion and Warfare’ at Playhouse Nov. 7

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of his landmark album, Passion and Warfare, Steve Vai is embarking on a very special world tour to celebrate the groundbreaking recording. The tour will make a stop at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Monday, November 7 at 7:30pm as part of the Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity.

Passion and Warfare is highly regarded as one of the greatest instrumental rock guitar recordings of all time.

For the first time Vai will be performing the entire Passion and Warfare record from top to bottom, with some very special surprises in store! There are songs on the album which he has never performed before. While many musicians fit easily into a single category, Steve Vai’s unique musical vision remains unclassifiable. After more than 20 years, Vai continues to use unbridled guitar virtuosity and soulful artistry to explore the spectrum of human emotion.

The tour will feature a unique premium package: the Passion and Warfare EVO Experience, where among other things fans will have an opportunity to sit with Steve in an intimate Q&A session.

A limited number of EVO Experience tickets are available. Media sponsor for this special event is 99.1fm WPLR.

From his self-released solo debut “Flex-Able” (1984) to his most recent “Alive In An Ultra World” (2001, Epic), Vai creates a sound all his own by striking a balance between technical ability and poetic phrasing. “I make music to push my own buttons,” explains Vai. “I’ve always been driven by an addiction to create sounds that are unique – not better than what other people do, just different.”

That obsession with running down the voodoo in his head remains the guiding force behind Vai’s ongoing musical evolution and what he loves most about being a musician. “For me, the real gravy is when I hear a strange or beautiful sound in my head and then make it real in the world using the devices I have as a musician,” says Vai. “The things that have never been done before are what interest me most.”



His desire to break new ground led Vai to a special performance with the 100-piece Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra this summer in Japan. Together they performed a concerto for electric guitar called “Fire Strings” composed by distinguished Japanese composer and concert pianist Ichiro Nodaira. Learning the 20 minutes of raging, atonal electric guitar was the most demanding challenge of Vai’s career. “It’s almost impossible to play, and that’s why I did it,” says Vai. “I think a few other guitar players could play it, but I don’t know any who would because of the tremendous time and dedication the music required. It was certainly an honor to be a part of it.”

For tickets (Gold Circle Seating $90, all other seats $75.



Meet & Greet – EVO Experience Package available for $225), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.