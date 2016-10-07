St. Stephen’s to host singer-songwriter Amy Speace Oct. 16

Possessing a commanding voice, a distinctive melodic sensibility and an uncanny knack for nailing complex emotions in song, singer-songwriter Amy Speace “is a folk-rocker …with a smart style that balances wry humor with open-hearted honesty” (Nashville Scene). “She’s got that rare gift for telling tales … with utter simplicity.” (Barry Mazor , The Village Voice).

Now living in Nashville, Amy will return to Ridgefield for the first time in a couple of years to perform on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. for The Acoustic Celebration. Over the last ten years she has performed often either for CHIRP or for Acoustic Celebration but in the last year she has been part of a very successful female trio called Applewood Road, which is also the name of their first successful, chart topping release.

Speace’s first release on Wildflower Records, Songs for Bright Streets had The Village Voice and Billboard Magazine singing her praises and her next, The Killer in Me also received kudos. Afterward came Land Like a Bird and most recently, a powerfully moving and heartbreaking album, That Kind of Girl which has been called her “finest yet” by many critics.

$20 Tickets for Amy Speace are available online at www.acousticcelebration.org. Tickets will be $25 at the door of St. Stephen’s North Hall at 351 Main Street in Ridgefield.