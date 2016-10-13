The Australian Bee Gees Show arrives at Ridgefield Playhouse Oct. 23

“You Should Be Dancin’” to all of the classic Bee Gees songs from early hits “Massachusetts,” “New York Mining Disaster 1941,” “To Love Somebody” to later disco classics “Stayin’ Alive,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” and more.

Celebrate the music of the Gibb Brothers when The Ridgefield Playhouse and Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity bring The Australian Bee Gees Show – A Tribute to the Bee Gees on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 at 8 p.m. In this multimedia, theatrical concert, which is partially underwritten by Nutmeg Livery, you’ll their record breaking music performed live on stage.

Together for more than 17 years, The Australian Bee Gees Show has mastered the look, sound and personality of the adored trio, while cementing their reputation as the world’s leading Bee Gees show. The Australian Bee Gees Show captures unsurpassed and state of the art sound, live camera images, and vivid graphics that will give you “Night Fever!” Before the show, visit Luna Rossa (90 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) for dinner and enjoy a special 3-course pre-show menu when you show your ticket.

Reservations suggested. Media sponsor is WEBE 108fm. For tickets ($67), call or visit the box office at The Ridgefield Playhouse, (203) 438-5795.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT; ridgefieldplayhouse.org.