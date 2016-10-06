Set pieces have been a source of scoring for the Ridgefield High girls soccer team this season, so having a goal come off a corner kick in Thursday’s game against Darien was not a surprise.

The goal scorer was.

Senior central defender Molly Nethercott, more known for takeaways, clearances, interceptions, and transition passes, got the game’s only goal as Ridgefield edged Darien, 1-0, in a mid-season meeting of unbeaten teams at Tiger Hollow.

It was the second straight one-goal victory — and the third overall — for Ridgefield, which improved to 9-0.

“We’ve had a lot of close ones this year,” said Iain Golding, the Tigers’ head coach. “What’s great for us is that no matter what these teams have to offer, we handle it well by always playing our game.”

Nethercott’s game-winner (see video clip below) came with just under 14 minutes left in the first half. Alexandra Damron’s corner kick was headed by Alyssa Bonanno to the right of the Darien goal, where it was headed again by Katie Jasminski. Jasminski’s attempt skimmed across the crossbar and fell to an unmarked Nethercott, who calmly headed into the open net to give Ridgefield a 1-0 lead.

Limited to harmless shots from distance for most of the game, Darien (6-1-3) did come close to scoring on two occasions. Less than 10 minutes into the contest, a high, left-footed shot from 30 yards away sailed over Ridgefield goalie Julia Middlebrook and bounced off the left post. The Tigers were able to clear the ball and then deny Darien on a subsequent corner kick.

The second opportunity came with 17 minutes remaining in the second half. Emma Lesko dribbled past a defender at the top of the Ridgefield box and slipped a pass to Katie Ramsey. Ramsey was fortunate to maintain possession after Nethercott’s slide tackle, but her ensuing shot was blocked by Middlebrook, who alertly came off her line to cut down the angle.

Otherwise, the Blue Wave was frustrated by Ridgefield’s defense and its own inability to string passes together. The Tigers were the more threatening side throughout the contest, but they had trouble breaching a Darien defense that had allowed just one goal in its first nine games.

“It’s really important, especially since we’re on a really good run,” said Nethercott, when asked how vital it was for Ridgefield to stay undefeated and maintain its quality of play. “We just have to keep our confidence high and always defend our home turf.”

Notes: Jasminski was credited with an assist on Nethercott’s goal.

Middlebrook made two saves for the Tigers, who had a 7-2 advantage in shots on goal.

The only previous goal that Darien allowed came in its opening game of the season.

Ridgefield is 32nd nationally in the latest SIMA Fab 50 Girls rankings on TopDrawerSoccer.com.

The game (below) was shown live on the HAN Network.