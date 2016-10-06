Karen Anne Bellino, behavior therapist



Karen Anne Bellino (née Hoft), 56, of Danbury, formerly of Ridgefield, CT, passed away on October 4, 2016. Twelve years ago, Karen bravely fought Acute Myeloid Leukemia. After being in remission for over ten years, her leukemia returned this summer. Sadly, Karen lost her fight after a second courageous battle.

Born on July 21, 1960 in Bay Shore, NY, Karen grew up in Armonk, NY, and graduated from Byram Hills High School. She attended Pace University.

Karen worked for the past fifteen years to enhance the lives of young children in the special education preschool program at Redding Elementary School. More recently, she worked as a behavior therapist at the school.

While residing in Ridgefield for 16 years, Karen was a catechist in the Religious Education program at St. Mary Church in Ridgefield.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael and Christian, her two sisters, Cheryl Just and Donna Hoft, and her three nieces Jacqueline, Katelyn, and Kaleigh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 15th at 10:15 in the morning at St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private, there will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, a fund has been established to help support her two sons at this very difficult time. Donations may be made at https://www.youcaring.com/karen-bellino-659072.

Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.