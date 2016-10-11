Grammy Awar-winner Chris Botti drops into the The Ridgefield Playhouse Oct. 18

Grammy Award winning trumpeter Chris Botti is one of the largest draws in jazz music today. In his unparalleled career he has traveled the world and has collaborated with some of the most influential singer/songwriter/composers including Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, Josh Groban, Frank Sinatra, Andrea Bocelli, Joshua Bell, Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler, Paul Simon, and Michael Bublé and has played on dozens of albums, compilations and soundtracks. Chris Botti and his killer band return to The Ridgefield Playhouse stage for one night only on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. as part of the Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine and Jazz Series. In 2013, Botti won the Grammy Award in the Best Pop Instrumental Album category. He was also nominated in 2008 for his album Italia, and received three nominations in 2010 for the live album Chris Botti In Boston. Four of his albums have reached the No. 1 position on the Billboard jazz albums chart. Moving effortlessly from jazz to pop and in between – Chris Botti may spend more than 300 days on the road every year, but every concert is special! This evening of Art, Wine & Jazz starts with a wine tasting in the lobby at 7:15 p.m. courtesy of Vi.Sco.Wine and art exhibit by Lucy M. Krupenye. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show – visit Bailey’s Backyard (23 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield) for dinner and receive 10% off when you show your ticket!

A favorite on Sirius XM radio, Chris Botti’s instrument emits extreme emotion and melody, slowing down jazz and building intensity in “When I Fall in Love”, “No Ordinary Love”, “Someone to Watch Over Me”, “My Romance”, “My Funny Valentine” to name just a few of his signature numbers. He has a mastery of both pop and classical repertoires. His international record sales, at nearly three million, are testament to his ability to capture the warmth, excitement, chemistry and spontaneity of every song he plays.



His early career was spent crafting his skills in settings reaching from the Buddy Rich Big Band and Frank Sinatra to Natalie Cole and Joni Mitchell. Throughout the ‘90s and into the new century, Botti played extensively with Paul Simon, and had an especially creative association with Sting. Those gigs – and those relationships – were, he says, powerful learning experiences.

“Watching artists like Sting and Paul and Joni Mitchell,” explains Botti, “how they get in and out of songs, how they introduce people, whether they would do this or that sort of thing, what they would say about one of their players. All that was a huge asset for me. I wouldn’t be the performer I am today without that background.”

Now a major artist in his own right, performing worldwide, selling more than three million albums, he has found a form of creative expression that begins in jazz and expands beyond the limits of any single genre. With Impressions and the albums that preceded it, Chris Botti has thoroughly established himself as one of the important, innovative figures of the contemporary music world.

