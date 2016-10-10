The Ridgefield Press

Award-winning children’s musician Les Julian to play at library Oct. 15

By The Ridgefield Press on October 10, 2016 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Les Julian.

Les Julian, award winning children’s musician, will perform at the Ridgefield Library as part of the “Fall for Ridgefield” celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15.  

Performing on the front lawn for families with children of all ages, Les will sing his original music that entertains and educates. Les Julian’s work has earned a Parents Choice Gold Award.  

His music illuminates universal themes of human life while celebrating the diversity of the world. The concert will be held on the library’s front lawn from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors in the library’s Main Program Room on the lower level.  

For more information about Les Julian see his website at: http://www.lesjulian.com or call the library at 203-438-2282 ext. 12002

