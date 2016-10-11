Ridgefield Guild of Artists to host Walk and Talk series Oct. 16

Ridgefield Guild of Artists will once again host another installment of their popular Walk & Talk series this Sunday, Oct 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. at their gallery barn on Halpin Lane.

Four artists exhibiting in the 39th Annual Juried Show will discuss their artwork and their process of making it. This event is free and open to the public.

“Our Walk & Talks always spark a good discussion with the audience. It’s a great way to get into the mind of an artist and also hear about ways of creating art, often in ways you’ve never thought of,” says Pam Stoddart, executive Director.

The artists who will be on hand for this Walk & Talk installment are Megan Garbe, of Fairfield who won Best in Show for her painting, Turkey, Amy Kaplan of Westport who created a resin sculpture, Sky Pieces, a graphite artist, Mark Schapper of Westport, who created a portrait of Anna, and Brian Williams from Newtown, who created a wood construction piece, Agincourt. Each will share their experiences as artists and shed light on their creative process.

Chelsea gallery owner, Kathryn Markel was the Guild’s juror for the 39th Annual Juried Exhibition. The show opened on September 24th with a reception and award presentation. Best in Show went to Megan Garbe for her painting, Turkey, First Place to Chris Perry for his book sculpture, 161 Ripples: Downpour, Second Place to Dora Tomulic for her mixed media/acrylic on canvas, Hidden Characters, and Third Place to Jennifer Coyne Qudeen for her mixed media piece, The Red Boat #2. Honorable Mentions were awarded to Frances Ashforth for her unique water-base monotype, Water Study 41, Michael Brennecke, for his oil painting, Rappahanock, Debbie Smith for her porcelain horsehair raku, Porcelain in Motion, and Karen Vogel, for her mixed media piece, Cross Fit.

The 39th Annual Juried Exhibition continues through Sunday, Oct. 23rd. Ridgefield Guild of Artists is located at 34 Halpin Lane.

Gallery hours are Wednesday – Sunday, 12-4pm. For more information about this and other Guild offerings, visit rgoa.org, call 203.438.8863 or email [email protected]