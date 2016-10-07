Rotary Club of Ridgefield gives $2,500 grant to Ann’s Place

The Ridgefield Press

From the left Rotary’s Robert Herber, Rainer Gonet, Jeff Beekman, Ann’s Place Accounting & Contracts Manager, Paul Fitzpatrick and Roselyn O’Brien and Ann’s Place Director of Development.

Ann’s Place in Danbury was the recipient of a $2,500 grant from the Rotary Club of Ridgefield

David Deschenes, the marketing and communications consultant forAnn’s Place, described the impact in a press release Thursday, Oct. 6.  

“Many  thanks to The Rotary Club of Ridgefield for its generous donation of $2,500,” he said. Ann’s Place does not charge for its cancer support services, so donations like this help to ensure that people diagnosed with cancer, and their families, get the support they need through our individual counseling, cancer support groups, and wellness programs.

“As a measure of how important a donation like this is, consider that $2,500 represents the costs of group counseling for one year — for 30 people! And $1,000 equals individual counseling for one year for four people.”

