The Yardbirds fly into The Ridgefield Playhouse Oct. 14

With classic hits and new talent The Yardbirds, led by founding member and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jim McCarty, hit The Ridgefield Playhouse stage on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. as part of the Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity.

The Yardbirds will always be known as the band that boasted some of the most infamous guitarists of all time – future “guitar gods” Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page. The Yardbirds influenced generations of musicians and fans with their electrifying, eclectic sound which was way ahead of their time. The Yardbirds’ continue their unbreakable legacy, performing rock staples “For Your Love,” “Heart Full of Soul,” “I’m A Man,” “Over Under Sideways Down.”

In 2015, Jim McCarty debuted the new touring line-up of The Yardbirds, consisting of guitarist Johnny A, bassist Kenny Aaronson, singer / harpist / percussionist Myke Scavone, and guitarist / singer John Idan to rave reviews. As Goldmine Magazine stated, “the band’s hallmark of top-notch musicianship remains. There are no passengers in this band.” The night kicks off with special guest Larry Stevens. Stevens has shared the stage with many national acts including Gin Blossoms, Blood Sweat & Tears, Kenny Loggins, Huey Lewis and the News, Foreigner, The Doobie Brothers, America, and Peter Frampton, just to name a few.

Make it a great night out with dinner and a show! Visit Bareburger (38 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer with your entree when you show your ticket! The Yardbirds are a featured artist of 102.9fm The Whale.

By now, everyone knows the Yardbirds legend, if not their music; the band graduated three of the great Ph.D.s of rock guitar: Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page. They created hard rock out of standard twelve-bar blues, doubling the tempos and whacking the amps up to ten. On the British club scene, the Yardbirds, the Animals, and the Rolling Stones ruled the stages. The Yardbirds expanded the range of the electric guitar, experimenting with feedback, sustain, and fuzztone. They also coined and popularized the rave-up, a kind of free-for-all where you jam long and hard, not as soloists, but in a tandem, until you reach an epiphany about 10 or 20 or 30 minutes later, a shuddering climax of decibels and pure energy, and then—back into the song for one more boom-boom chorus. The Yardbirds were the bridge between the tributary white R&B of early-sixties London and the pastures of fuzz-toned psychedelia and power-chorded heavy metal plowed much later in the decade and throughout the seventies. Yes, the Yardbirds laid the groundwork for Rock Guitar as we Know It.



Reuniting decades later, McCarty and Dreja brought The Yardbirds boldly into the 21st Century with the 2003 release of the acclaimed CD Birdland, which featured guest appearances from the likes of Brian May, Joe Satriani, Slash and Steve Vai. Additionally, the band commemorated their 50th Anniversary with the release of their live DVD Making Tracks in 2013. The Yardbirds — electrifying, eclectic and way ahead of their time – melded heavy rock, wild jams, and an improvisatory feel, and continue to influence generations of bands. Go to a Yardbirds show and you’ll find crowds filled with 20-somethings to baby boomers all thrilling to this band’s legendary power. Watching The Yardbirds in action is experiencing rock’n’roll history.

For tickets ($45), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.