Award-winning saxophonist Boney James arrives at The Ridgefield Playhouse Oct. 19

With his trademark black fedora – Boney James can work the crowd like no other! His sound is contemporary jazz that dovetails with smooth R&B – think more Robin Thicke and less Kenny G. The Four-time Grammy Award nominee and multi-platinum selling sax-man, veteran of four RIAA gold albums, a Soul Train Award, nominations for two NAACP Image Awards and 10 #1 albums on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, brings his slow jams and soulful grooves to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, October 19 at 8pm. His genre-bending work is presented as part of the Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine and Jazz Series. Boney will perform fan favorites as well as songs from his latest release, 2015’s futuresoul – which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Current Jazz Albums and Contemporary Jazz Albums Charts, where it remained for 11 weeks. Before the show, fans can enjoy a free wine tasting courtesy of Benziger Family Winery and art exhibit by Lucy M. Krupenye in the lobby at 7:15 p.m. Kicking off the night is the acclaimed fusion band Project Grand Slam, led by bassist/leader/composer Robert Miller, combining the power and beat of rock with the complexity and improvisation of jazz, with a jam band sensibility. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show – visit Piccolo’s Pizza and Jazzeria (24 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entree when you show your ticket. Boney James is a featured artist of media sponsors Blue Plate Radio and 100.5fm WRCH.

Born in Lowell, Mass. and raised in New Rochelle, NY, Boney became seriously interested in music in the mid 70’s, a very vibrant and freewheeling period for popular music. “You could hear different genres all over the radio. Contemporary jazz was everywhere – people like Grover Washington Jr., Herbie Hancock and George Benson were stars,” he marvels. “Artists like Stevie Wonder and Earth, Wind & Fire were incorporating jazz into what they were doing, and the jazz guys were mixing R&B into their sound. It was a great time to be a young musician.”

By 13, James – born James Oppenheim and nicknamed “Boney” in his mid–20’s when a meager touring per diem saw him growing thinner – was jamming in basements and garages. One summer during college, he found himself sitting in with some friends at a club. “Playing in a real club, with the energy of a real audience was such a fantastic rush,” he remembers. “That was the spark for my decision to become a professional musician.” Following early pro gigs, (including sideman stints with Morris Day, The Isley Brothers, Randy Crawford and Teena Marie) James released his debut album as a leader, Trust, in 1992.

Over the following 23 years James has racked up sales of more than 3 million records, four RIAA gold albums, four GRAMMY nominations, a Soul Train Award, nominations for two NAACP Image Awards and 10 CD’s atop the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Albums chart. In 2009 Billboard Magazine named him the #3 Contemporary Jazz Artist Of The Decade (trailing just Kenny G and Norah Jones).

For tickets ($60), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.