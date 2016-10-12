Broadway stars will shine on The Ridgefield Playhouse stage this season

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp made their debut in Broadway’s cultural phenomenon RENT. Chita Rivera — who has reached legendary status — has starred in Chicago and Kiss of the Spider Woman and many more iconic roles. These talented performers are just a few among a long list of countless stars who will be appearing in the 2016/2017 Ridgefield Magazine Broadway and Cabaret Series at The Ridgefield Playhouse. This exciting series brings Broadway legends and legends-to-be to the Connecticut community!

From their auspicious Broadway debut in Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award winning musical RENT, Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp have never lost their international fan base. Now in a brand new show the two Broadway giants along with a full band, coming together to celebrate music, stories and their friendship! Fans can see the duo perform on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The evening will feature material from both of the artist’s solo shows: Anthony’s concert features well known pop songs and original material: Cool songs with a hot band, plus fun stories. Adam’s set offers original material as well as cool and hip arrangements of classic standards.



Come celebrate the one and only Chite Rivera in a unique solo concert event starring the incomparable Broadway legend! Ingersoll Auto of Danbury World Music Series with partial underwriter Adam Broderick Salon and Spa presents Ms. Rivera on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

The two-time Tony Award winner will recreate signature moments from her legendary career including numbers from West Side Story; Sweet Charity; Chicago; Kiss of the Spider Woman; Bye, Bye, Birdie, The Rink and The Visit. In addition to a special tribute to her dear friends John Kander & Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio. Before the show, ticket holders can enjoy a free wine tasting in the lobby at 6:15 p.m. courtesy of The Wine Group/Benziger Family Winery. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show! With all Broadway and Cabaret Series performances, visit Bernard’s (20 West Lane · Ridgefield) and enjoy a Prix Fixe Menu. Reservations suggested. Media sponsor is WMNR Fine Arts Radio 88.1fm and 91.5fm.

The Ridgefield Magazine Broadway and Cabaret Series will also bring Steve Tyrell back to the stage on Dec. 1. The Grammy and Emmy Award-winning vocalist is best known for his renditions of “The Way You Look Tonight,” “The Simple Life,” “Crush On You” and “The Sunny Side of The Street”! Get ready to see the stars of the smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical on Sunday, December 4 with The Doo Wop Project. With an unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate – and in some cases entirely reimagine – some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history. Darlene Love returns with her band and the DL Singers to celebrate the holidays on December 14. Come see the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer sing her classic hits and music of the season! 2017 will bring The Cast of Beatlemania, An Evening with Rita Moreno, Dancin’ Broadway, Jesus Christ Superstar and the incredible Lea Salonga!

For tickets ($70), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.