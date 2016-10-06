Keeler Tavern Museum celebrates 50 years at Cannonball Gala

At its annual benefit dinner on Friday, Oct. 21, Keeler Tavern Museum (KTM) will celebrate 50 years presenting the site’s history to the general public. Opened on the Fourth of July, 1966, Keeler Tavern Museum owes its success to countless generous donors, volunteers, members and contributors, starting with the Museum’s visionary founders. Their contributions will be remembered and celebrated at the Cannonball Gala on Oct. 21, at Salem Golf Club in North Salem, NY.

“Our founders—people like Kathryn Rosa, Louise McKeon and Jeanne Timpanelli—were preservation heroes in the story that opened Ridgefield’s most historic site for public education and enjoyment,” says Hilary Micallizzi, president of the Museum’s board of directors. “While we cannot personally thank all of them, we will welcome to the event—and recognize—the board presidents who took up the challenge in subsequent years and without whose leadership we would not be where we are today.”

A number of the Museum’s past presidents will be in attendance, a few travelling some distance to participate. Many Ridgefielders may be unaware of the people—their neighbors—who have served in this role: Francis Martin (1966-1968), Preston Bassett (1968-1972), Kathryn Rosa (1972-1976), Louise McKeon (1976-1980), Dorothy (Dottie) Hall (1980-1984), William Raftery (1984-1986), Jeanne Timpanelli (1986-1988), Elise Haas (1988-1992, 1998-2002), Phyllis Robertson (1992-1996), Patricia Stephens (1996-1998), Kathleen (Kam) Daughters (2002-2004), Clara Horaj Black (2004-2006), Carol Vazzana (2006-2008), Cheryl Crowl (2008-2012), and Joel Third (2012-2016).

Those wishing to acknowledge these leaders are encouraged to attend the Gala, which will also feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dancing to a live band, silent and live auctions, and a caricaturist who will do quick sketches from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

“The Gala is a major fundraiser for us, and particularly for our Education Programs,” says Associate Director Mary Ann Connors, who co-chairs the event with Museum board member Teri Fischer. “We hope that people will join not only in the fun of the evening, but also in the spirit of it—a 50th anniversary celebration and thank-you to our past leaders, which they can acknowledge with their support.”

The Gala will be held at the Salem Golf Club, 18 Bloomer Road in North Salem, NY, from 7 to 11 p.m. Sponsorships are available at the following levels: Platinum $5,000 (table for 10); Gold $3,000 (table for 8); Silver $1,500 (4 tickets); and Bronze $500 (2 tickets). Tickets are $150 per person ($75 of each ticket is tax deductible). Arrangements for sponsorships and tickets can be made by calling KTM’s business office at 203-438-5485 or emailing [email protected]. Online registration is available at keelertavernmuseum.org.