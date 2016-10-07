The Ridgefield Press

An evening with Patrizio Buanne at the Ridgefield Playhouse Oct. 21

By The Ridgefield Press on October 7, 2016 in Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Patrizio Buanne.

International multi-platinum recording artist Patrizio Buanne has taken the world by storm with his sexy ballads or up-tempo tunes, all rooted in the pop traditions (not pop-opera!) of his Southern Italian homeland, earning him the title: “The Ambassador of Dolce Vita” or “the Neapolitan pop crooner”!  

Particularly known for his powerful voice as well as his engaging and spectacular performance, the young Neapolitan crooner, Patrizio Buanne, has developed legions of fans across the globe and has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the world’s most unique performers.  

Ingersoll Auto of Danbury World Music Series and The Ridgefield Playhouse presents an evening with Patrizio Buanne on Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m.  Before the show, ticket holders are invited to a complimentary wine tasting in the lobby at 7:15 p.m. courtesy of The Wine Group/Benziger Family Winery!  Boasting multiple platinum record sales, he is known for his unique voice and energetic performances. This brand new tour features the Buanne’s greatest hits including “Forever Begins Tonight,” “Un Angelo” and spirited interpretations of timeless pop standards from the Italian Songbook – “Ill Mondo,” “Mambo Italiano” among many others.  He’ll also showcase his favorite American songs and upcoming releases.  Make it a great night out with dinner and a show – Mangia at Terrasole Ristorante (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) before the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entree when you show your ticket! Media sponsor for the event are the Italian Tribune and WATR 1320 AM.

Patrizio Buanne has performed for the Pope, royal families and a U.S. President and has developed legions of fans across the globe.  Known for his engaging and spectacular performances, he has played to sold out crowds all over the world.

