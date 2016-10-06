Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece The Shining returns Oct. 26

Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece returns to the big screen – just in time for Halloween! Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros. Entertainment invite you to relive the classic modern horror film, The Shining (1980), when it returns to select cinemas nationwide for a special screening! The Ridgefield Playhouse and Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series presents The Shining in HD on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. with bonus content including an exclusive commentary by Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz.



From a script he co-adapted from the Stephen King novel, director Stanley Kubrick melds vivid performances, menacing settings, dreamlike tracking shots and shock after shock into a milestone macabre. In a signature role, Jack Nicholson (“Heeeere’s Johnny!”) plays Jack Torrance, who’s come to the elegant, isolated Overlook Hotel, as the off-season caretaker with his wife (Shelley Duvall) and son (Danny Lloyd). Torrance has never been there before – or has he? The answer lies in a ghostly time warp of madness and murder.



For tickets ($10), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.