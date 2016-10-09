Little Feat guitarists Paul Barrere, Fred Tackett at The Ridgefield Playhouse Nov. 5

The wildly eclectic sound of Little Feat’s funky Southern boogie has been celebrated for more than three decades. Behind Lowell George’s idiosyncratic songwriting were a string of supremely gifted musicians with expert technical skill. Two of those musicians, guitarists Paul Barrere and Fred Tackett, will perform a rare acoustic show at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. as part of the Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity. You’ll hear your favorite songs in a whole new light as the duo deconstructs the Little Feat catalog and peppers the set with a few additional surprises that will blow you away! Kicking off the night is PJ Pacifico. P.J. has built a name for himself over the past few years, with a number of CD & EP releases via Viper and gaining credibility in indie singer-songwriter circles for his serene and thoughtful brand of introspective folk and pop music. Little Feat is a featured artist of media sponsor 95.9fm The Fox.



Paul Barrere plays a mean slide guitar, and sings lead and background vocals for Little Feat. He joined Little Feat for the band’s third album Dixie Chicken, and the rest is history with his guitar, vocals, and songwriting becoming an important part of the Little Feat sound. Fred Tackett plays guitar, trumpet, and mandolin for Little Feat. Hailing from Arkansas, Fred Tackett worked as a side man on many Little Feat albums before becoming a full member of the band for Let It Roll. Along with his fine guitar work, Fred’s mandolin and trumpet have become a featured part of the Little Feat sound. The duo first played together on the album ”Dixie Chicken” some thirty-five years ago and since then have played together or individually on numerous recording sessions for Little Feat and countless others including Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal, Bob Dylan, Tom Waits, Dionne Farris, and the Wallflowers, to name a few.

For tickets ($40), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.