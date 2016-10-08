Godsmack’s Sully Erna arrives at The Ridgefield Playhouse Nov. 6

You know him from his energetic, aggressive, powerhouse rock band Godsmack. Now fans can see a different side of singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sully Erna. Erna has just launched his ‘Hometown Tour’ in celebration of his newly released solo album Hometown Life.

Erna plans on stripping it down for an intimate acoustic evening with guitar-player and band member Tim Theriault. The ‘Hometown Tour’ will stop at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, Nov. 6 and is presented by the Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity. The night showcases the personal, confessional, raw work of Sully Erna with a wide-ranging glimpse of Sully’s eclectic musical tastes–from singer-songwriter Billy Joel/Bruce Springsteen, to the bossa nova touch of “Take All of Me,” to the breezy island feel of “Your Own Drum,” the finger-snapping Motown bass lines of the bluesy “Turn It Up,” the country flavors of “Different Kind of Tears” and the wide-screen canvas of mini-symphonies such as “Blue Skies” and “Forever My Infinity.” All of them are tied together with Sully’s unflinching view of the emotional roller-coaster of his life, make this an unforgettable and intimate night of music. Before the show visit Piccolo’s Pizza and Jazzeria (24 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) for dinner and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entree when you show your ticket! Media sponsor is 99.1fm WPLR.

Composed by Sully on piano and acoustic guitar and produced in his New England-based studio, the 10 songs on HOMETOWN LIFE are a powerful mix of blues, country and adult contemporary, all layered with orchestral overtones offering another stylistic left-hand turn from his first solo album Avalon as well as the music he creates as front man for the multi-platinum rock band Godsmack. Case in point, the powerful and emotional first single “Different Kind Of Tears” written with songwriter/producer Zac Maloy (Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood). Listen to and share the new song “Different Kind of Tears”

For tickets ($59.50 and includes free download of new album), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.