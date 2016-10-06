HAN On Demand: Darien at Ridgefield soccer

The Ridgefield Tigers host the Darien Blue Wave in FCIAC girls soccer on Thursday, Oct. 6. You can watch the game live at 4 p.m. (or later on-demand) in the video player below.The game will also be live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The video player will be embedded here before the game starts at 4 p.m. If you don’t see it, refresh the page.

Coming into Thursday’s game, Ridgefield’s 8-0-0 record is the best in FCIAC play. With 24 points, the Tigers’ 24 points put them in first place in the West Division (and two points ahead of second place St. Joseph (7-0-1). Darien (6-0-3) has the third best FCIAC record and finds itself in second place, behind St. Joseph, in the East Division. You can see the entire FCIAC girls soccer standings here.

You can watch our past girls soccer games here, all our Connecticut sports games here, which are always free on demand.

How to watch

The HAN Network live broadcast of the game can be seen on this page, at HAN.Network, on affiliate websites including FCIAC.net and on Frontier Communications’ channels 600 and 1600. The stream usually starts 10 minutes before the event is scheduled to begin. Frank Granito and crew join you five minutes before the contest begins. Keep an eye on our Twitter feed for the latest updates.

It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV and Google’s Chromecast.

The HAN Network is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network’s broadcasting division streams at least four high school sporting events a week during the school year. This is in addition to daily news, sports, politics and lifestyle studio programs. Check out our broadcast schedule here and be sure to watch Coffee Break, our southwestern Connecticut daily news show at 11 a.m., and join us for sports talk on Nutmeg Sports, Monday-Thursday at 2 p.m. You can watch all the shows at HAN.Network or on demand at live.HAN.Network/han-on-demand/.

You can check out more of the winter schedule at this link. And be sure to follow the HAN Network on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.