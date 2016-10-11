Keller Williams hosts panel talk

The topic at a real estate talk hosted by Keller Williams at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sept. 27 was “market shift,” which occurs when both inventory and “days on market” increase.

The panel consisted of Jane Tullo from Neumann Real Estate, Andy Sachs from Coldwell Banker and Matt Rose from Keller Williams Realty. Joining them on the panel were attorney Erik Kukk and Paul Liebowitz from Westport Mortgage. Rick Scott of Keller Williams Realty was emcee.

Kukk said “price and location are the two biggest factors motivating buyers to pull the trigger right now.” From the business side versus the financial side, agents need to be proactive and creative to develop a consistent flow of business, he said.

Buyers find a lot of information available to them on the Internet.

Sachs noted that “agents need to play a consultative role to help buyers understand the mountains of information they are accumulating and sort out the relevant from the irrelevant.”

Liebowitz noted that “rates are not the biggest factor in getting a buyer to close.” Rates are low and will be for the foreseeable future but service is something very much in the lenders’ control. Adding or decreasing time in a transaction is something a mortgage broker can control. Buyers should stay on top of them and make sure they are executing the transaction properly.