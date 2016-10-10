The Ridgefield Press

Fitness studio raises $5,300 for SPHERE

By The Ridgefield Press on October 10, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

From left, Anne Stauff, Raffaele Gallo, Lori Beresford, Cindy Tamburri, Adam Keller, Amanda Grant, and Jared Marinelli.

More than $5,300 was raised on Sept. 15 for SPHERE at a guest bartending event at Gallo Ristorante put on by JoyRide Cycling + Fitness Studio.

SPHERE is a Ridgefield-based nonprofit that works to enrich the lives of adults with special needs. JoyRide instructors Jared Marinelli, Adam Keller, Cindy Tamburri, Anne Stauff, and Amanda Grant were the guest bartenders. More than 100 people attended. Gallo donated all bar gratuities, 10% of bar sales and 10% of food sales at the event.

“We so appreciate Raffaele Gallo’s generosity for hosting this event and to the community of Ridgefield for their support to benefit SPHERE. Their donations go a very long way to this organization, which provides the highest quality of services to their community,” said Stauff, who has volunteered for SPHERE for 10 years.

