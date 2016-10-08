A music CD for Shir Shalom

In honor of the recent creation of Congregation Shir Shalom of Westchester and Fairfield counties, a music CD has been recorded “to bring our community together in song and spirit,” said Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray.

One song was commissioned and co-written by Beth Styles and Katchko-Gray for the new congregation, based on a teaching of Cantor Leopold Szeer.

Songs include Noah Aronson’s new Hayom T’amtzeinu and an adaptation of The Water Is Wide to Oseh Shalom. The CD is available on cdbaby or cantordebbie.com

All proceeds will benefit the music fund at Congregation Shir Shalom.

More information: ourshirshalom.org