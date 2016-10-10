The Ridgefield Press

Geriatrics Society elects Newland to board

By The Ridgefield Press on October 10, 2016 in People · 0 Comments

Barbara Newland

Barbara Newland, director of community health and wellness for RVNA, was elected to the board of directors of the Connecticut Geriatrics Society at its annual meeting.

The Connecticut Geriatrics Society meets in Fairfield County, hosting speakers in the field of geriatrics, and for professionals and organizations that serve the elderly population to share relevant issues.

“It’s such an honor to work alongside the many committed, wonderful and talented professionals that have extensive experience in the geriatrics field,” said Newland. “By being associated with this group, it will only help me continue to grow as a professional, as well as allow me to work more closely with my peers who are dedicated to being advocates for our geriatric population.”

For more information, contact Newland at [email protected] or RVNA at ridgefieldvna.org

 

