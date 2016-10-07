Alyssa Grossbard, Brett Cotler wed

Alyssa Stacey Grossbard, daughter of Sharon Cunninghis and Richard Grossbard of Ridgefield, was married to Brett Rosenbloom Cotler on Sept. 18.

Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray of Congregation Shir Shalom performed the double-ring ceremony at Bernard’s in Ridgefield.

Katherine Hamm of New York was maid of honor. Andrew Grossbard, the bride’s younger brother, escorted the family’s yellow Labrador Sasha as ring-bearer.

The bride graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2009 and received her bachelor’s degree from Brasenose College, University of Oxford, in 2012. She received her law degree from Columbia University Law School in 2015. She is an associate at Willkie Farr & Gallagher in New York.

The groom is a 2008 graduate of Monmouth County Academy of Allied Health and Science and received both his bachelor’s degree and law degree with honors from Rutgers University. He is an associate at Seward & Kissel in New York.

After a reception at Bernard’s, they honeymooned in Newport, R.I. They live in New York.