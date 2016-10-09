The Ridgefield Press

Lauren Olney marries Michael Tuths

By The Ridgefield Press on October 9, 2016

Mr. and Mrs. Mark R. Olney of Ridgefield have announced the marriage of their daughter, Lauren Melissa Olney, to Michael Philip Tuths, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Tuths of East Hampton, N.Y.

The two met while attending the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., where they both graduated in 2010 as English majors. She is an account supervisor in the corporate affairs practice at Edelman, a global communications marketing firm. He is a manager of original programming for Marvel Live Television, and has recently completed work on Marvel/Netflix’s Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Daredevil.

The couple were  married on Sept. 9 at the Tappan Hill Mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y. They will reside in Long Island City, N.Y.

 

