A community that builds together, shares the spirit of celebration together.

That’s what will happen next Thursday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. when Farmingville Elementary joins hands with the local community to honor the hard work of volunteers this summer who build the school’s new imaginative accessible playscape.

Please RSVP to attend with Mary Pepin at [email protected]

Farmingville is located 324 Farmingville Road.