Paying tribute to Tom Belote

Few people in the Ridgefield Old Timers Association have put more time and effort into making the organization’s scholarship program successful than the late Tom Belote.

Tom was well known for fund raising, nominating outstanding candidates for awards, and writing up their biographies for the newspaper and the brochure. Tom was the heart and soul of the Old Timers Association.

The Belote family moved to Ridgefield in 1947 — the year of Tom’s birth — and lived in an apartment over Squash’s on Main Street. He later lived in the former Elms Inn, which was owned by his mother’s family. He worked at the Elms from age 9 to 18. This is where his love of good food started.

After being president of the student council and vice president of his class and voted the most likely to succeed at Ridgefield High School, Mr. Belote went on to Clark University in Worcester, Mass.

Since he received several scholarship to pay for his tuition as a student, he was always in favor of raising money for good students to further their education. He even taught for a year at Branchville Elementary School before going to law school at the University of Connecticut, where he graduated with honors.

Mr. Belote distinguished himself in the field of immigration and consular law and was appointed a special assistant to the attorney general, where he worked on cases involving counterterrorism and Nazi war criminals. For his work in this capacity he won many awards.

In 1983 Mr. Belote decided to go into private practice with his wife, Jane, who was also an attorney. It was at this time that Mr. Belote began to give back to the community through service to the Community Center, the Land Conservancy of Ridgefield, the police and fire departments, the American Legion, the Ridgefield Historical Society, and other organizations. Nationally, he had been chairman of the board of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, with headquarters in Washington, D.C.

People in Ridgefield knew and respected Mr. Belote, not only for all of his work on various committees but for three other activities. For 15 years, Mr. Belote wrote a column called Looking Back for The Ridgefield Press featuring Ridgefield’s recent history. His 1956 Ford convertible was also a memorable part of every Memorial Day parade. And his tales of his trips to Italy and related Italian food stories brought much attention to this well-known Ridgefield icon.

Mr. Belote was not actually a founding member of the Old Timers Association, but he came close and he did much important work for the club throughout the years.

Mr. Belote, who died on Sept. 6, 2015, is greatly missed at monthly meetings and at the annual awards ceremony.

On Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall on High Ridge, the 26th annual Ridgefield Old Timers Association dinner will honor Belote as well as 10 outstanding athletes from the past, an educator, a civic leader, and a community service recipient. The event is open to the public and the proceeds go to fund substantial scholarships to graduating seniors from Ridgefield High School.

The evening’s cocktail hour and silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and the dinner, catered by Ridgefield Prime, will start at 7. Music will be provided by the Senior Melodiers. Tickets cost $55 and may be purchased online through the Ridgefield Old Timers website or through [email protected]