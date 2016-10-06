The Ridgefield Press

Rec center to host Family Facetime Project kickoff event Oct. 19

Ridgefield is celebrating families with the Family Facetime Project.

The mission of the project is to get families to unplug from technology and connect with family over dinner.  Your family gets four healthy, discounted dinners and four different family games.

The Family Facetime Project wants to make it easier for you to develop the family dinner habit. You also get a basket for everyone’s devices so you can have a fun, technology-free night.

Your whole family is invited to learn more at the kickoff event on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 7-9 p.m. at the Recreation Center. For more details, please visit familyfacetime.org.

