Ridgefielder Jim Russell will be facilitating a talk about death, dying and the meaning of life at a “death cafe” on Monday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Silver Star Diner in Norwalk. The talk, sponsored by humanist groups in the state, is one of three planned through March. Russell, a 31-year resident, is an active member of Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County.

No related posts.