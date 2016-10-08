Ridgefield Library: On the road

I’m getting ready for a vacation trip to Canada, and the following services from the library have been a great help.

A dedicated section of travel books and DVDs, covering destinations around the world, has hints for where to go and what to do. I can brush up on my French with language learning materials on CD and accessible online with Mango. Luckily, my travel documents are in order, but if I needed passport processing, the library is a very convenient and friendly alternative. A long train trip will allow me to catch up on months’ worth of The New Yorker downloaded through Zinio without having to haul a lot of paper copies around. Thanks to eBooks from Hoopla and Overdrive, I will be able to keep up with book group assignments, again without carrying weighty tomes. With selections like Vanity Fair and Huck Finn, this can add up to a lot of pounds of baggage. Lists prepared by the library staff have given me some great ideas for themed reading. A pamphlet on Crime in a Cold Climate has some perfect suggestions for a trip to Canada.

Wherever you may be traveling, make the library your first stop.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director at the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at 203-438-2282, ext. 11009, or [email protected]