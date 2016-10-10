The Ridgefield Press

By Kathy Fassman on October 10, 2016

You can become an American Red Cross certified lifeguard in just six days. Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is offering a lifeguard training course for students ages 15 or older. Classes run from Nov. 6 to Dec. 18 at Barlow Mountain pool and meet on Sundays from 10 to 5:30. Participants must pass a pre-course skills test in order to be eligible to participate. The pre-course skills test is on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the recreation center pool. Visit us online for a list of test requirements.

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation wants to keep your children swimming. Our Stroke Clinics are available on Sundays, Oct. 23 to Nov. 20. Classes meet from 12:45 to 1:45 at Barlow Mountain pool. These clinics are perfect for students getting ready for their swim team or preparing for a lifeguard training course. You may register for one to four days. Each clinic focuses on a different stroke, and emphasis is put on proper technique and stroke efficiency through skill work and drills. For more information, visit ridgefiedparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

