Humans have been innovating throughout history. Some of the most important advances can be traced to farming and the production of food. This October explore the museum’s collection of historic farm tools and implements used in all stages of food production.

Titled Living Off the Land, the exhibition traces the steps in cultivating the land to grow food from seed. Visitors will be able to see and touch a plough, a seeder, a tobacco shredder, a bone grinder, and a corn shredder, to name just a few of the many fascinating farm tools and implements on display. All tools are made of wood and metal.

Hands-on activities demonstrate how Ridgefielders of yore harnessed the power of simple machines to engineer farm tools and machines to reduce time and labor and increase yields. Experience the effect of using different pulleys to lift a weight. See how inclined planes and the forces of gravity combine to clean oats from dust and dirt. Operate a bone grinder and watch how the blades turned by a wheel and axle grind the bone into bone meal used for chicken feed to harden eggshells.

Sunday’s family talks explore related topics, from Native American horticulture (Oct. 9) to beekeeping (Oct. 16) to heirloom apples and apple orchards (Oct. 23). During this year’s harvest season, learn something new by learning about something old.