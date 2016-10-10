Registration for 2017 fitness classes opens on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 8:30 a.m. Whether you’re a fitness veteran or new, you’ll need to register in person. Members may sign up for themselves and one other person, so if you will not be available that morning, ask another member to register you. That way, you’ll have your choice of great classes that emphasize strength, flexibility and balance, all important to maintain as we age. If you’re not sure which class is right for you, sit in on a class next week or ask Tracy. To help you sustain year-round conditioning, fitness classes run monthly; if you’re a snowbird, you may register only for the months you’ll be in town. Thanks to generous member donations, class fees are extremely low. There is no need to pay for 2017 classes yet, but if you’re planning to pay monthly by cash or check or by credit card, you must bring a current credit card for our record-keeping. If you plan to pay quarterly, you do not need to keep a credit card number on file.

Fitness classes are in high demand, so there will be lines at registration. Those lines, however, move quickly, and experience shows that most members get their first choices. With that in mind, we’re asking you to come with patience and good humor; in return, we’ll provide coffee and bagels.